Glances is a comprehensive server monitoring tool that combines the visibility of top, htop, iotop, and df into a single, unified web interface. It provides real-time metrics for CPU, memory, swap, disk I/O, network, processes, and running Docker containers â€” along with configurable alerting when thresholds are exceeded.

Self-hosting Glances on your VPS gives you complete visibility into your server infrastructure without sending performance data to external monitoring services. This template deploys Glances with read-only Docker socket access and host PID namespace so container and system-level metrics are fully visible from the secure HTTPS interface.