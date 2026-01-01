Deploy Foxel in one click installation.
Self-hosted private cloud storage with AI-powered semantic search across photos, videos, and documents.
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What you can build with Foxel
Foxel ialah platform storan awan peribadi sumber terbuka yang menyatukan fail merentasi cakera tempatan, S3, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox dan backend lain di sebalik satu antara muka web. Ciri utamanya ialah carian semantik berkuasa AI, yang membolehkan anda mencari foto, video dan dokumen mengikut penerangan bahasa semula jadi dan bukannya nama fail.
Pengehosan sendiri Foxel menyimpan pustaka media peribadi anda, arkib kerja dan fail pasukan yang dikongsi pada infrastruktur yang anda kawal sepenuhnya â€” tiada yuran setiap tempat duduk, tiada penguncian proprietari dan tiada pihak ketiga mengimbas data anda untuk membina pembenaman. Kawalan akses berasaskan peranan, pautan kongsi yang ditandatangani dan pemetaan protokol melalui S3 API dan WebDAV menjadikannya sesuai untuk individu dan pasukan kecil.
Key features of Foxel
Semantic AI search
Find photos and documents by describing them in plain language using configurable embedding models and Milvus or Qdrant vector databases.
Unified storage backends
Connect local disks, S3, WebDAV, SFTP, FTP, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and more behind one browsing interface with pluggable adapters.
Role-based access control
Define custom roles with path-based read, write, delete, and share permissions using wildcards, regex, and priority-ordered rules.
Built-in file preview
Stream images, videos, PDFs, Office documents, text, and source code directly in the browser without downloading the original file.
Protocol mappings
Expose your storage through S3-compatible endpoints, WebDAV mounts, and signed direct links for scripts, apps, and OS file managers.
Plugin and AI agent
Extend the platform with manifest-based plugins and an integrated AI agent that performs file operations and automation tasks.
Why run Foxel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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