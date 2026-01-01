FossFLOW is an open-source Progressive Web App for creating professional isometric infrastructure diagrams directly in your browser. Unlike cloud diagramming tools that store your architecture documentation on third-party servers, FossFLOW operates entirely client-side. With auto-save every 5 seconds, JSON export, and offline support, it keeps sensitive network topologies and system designs under your control at all times.

Deploying FossFLOW on your VPS adds server-side diagram persistence so diagrams survive browser sessions and are accessible to your whole team from any device â€” without emailing files or relying on commercial platforms subject to data retention policies and security breaches.