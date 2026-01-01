Deploy Formbricks in one click installation.
Open-source platform for building targeted surveys across in-app, link, website, and email channels.
Choose a VPS plan for Formbricks
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Formbricks
Formbricks is an open-source experience management platform built as a self-hostable alternative to Qualtrics and SurveyMonkey. Product and marketing teams use it to build surveys that reach users exactly where they are â€” inside web applications via JavaScript SDK, on standalone link pages, embedded in websites, or delivered through email campaigns. All responses flow into a unified dashboard with segmentation and filtering built in.
Self-hosting Formbricks on your VPS gives you full ownership of every survey response and audience segment without data leaving your infrastructure. The first user to register after deployment becomes the administrator, with no default credentials to distribute. PostgreSQL and Valkey are pre-configured and ready to go from first boot.
Key features of Formbricks
Multi-channel distribution
Reach respondents in-app via JavaScript SDK, on shareable link pages, embedded in websites, or through email â€” all managed from one dashboard.
SDK audience targeting
Show surveys to specific user segments based on attributes, custom events, or past actions tracked through the Formbricks SDK.
Logic-branching editor
Build multi-step surveys with conditional logic, skip rules, and diverse input types through a visual no-code editor.
Automated response routing
Push responses automatically to Slack, Notion, Google Sheets, Airtable, Zapier, or n8n as submissions arrive.
Submission analytics
View completion rates, response summaries, and individual submissions directly in the dashboard without exporting data.
Multi-language surveys
Deploy surveys in multiple languages simultaneously from a single survey configuration to reach global audiences.
Why run Formbricks on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.