FlareSolverr is a specialized proxy server that uses headless Chromium to automatically solve JavaScript challenges, CAPTCHAs, and other anti-bot protection mechanisms imposed by Cloudflare and DDoS-GUARD. It exposes a simple HTTP API that tools like Jackett and Prowlarr call to access protected sites without manual intervention.

Self-hosting FlareSolverr on your VPS ensures dedicated resources for headless browser operations, 24/7 availability for your media automation stack, and better Cloudflare challenge success rates compared to residential IPs that are more likely to be flagged or throttled.