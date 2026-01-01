Deploy FeatBit in one click installation.
Open-source feature flag and experimentation platform built as a self-hosted alternative to LaunchDarkly.
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What you can build with FeatBit
FeatBit ialah platform pengurusan ciri gred perusahaan yang membolehkan pasukan kejuruteraan menghantar kod di sebalik bendera ciri, menjalankan pelancaran peratusan, menyasarkan segmen pengguna tertentu, dan mengundur serta-merta tanpa perlu mengulang penyebaran. SDK asli untuk sepuluh bahasa popular dan pelayan penilaian masa nyata memastikan perubahan bendera disegerakkan merentasi klien dalam masa kurang daripada satu saat.
Pengehosan sendiri FeatBit pada VPS anda memastikan konfigurasi bendera, peraturan penyasaran pengguna, dan log audit kekal dalam infrastruktur yang anda kawal, tanpa yuran setiap tempat duduk dan tiada kuota penilaian bulanan. Penyebaran ini disertakan dengan UI pengurusan, API, pelayan penilaian, perkhidmatan analitik, dan PostgreSQL yang telah dikonfigurasi di sebalik HTTPS.
Key features of FeatBit
Real-time flag streaming
A dedicated evaluation server pushes flag updates to SDKs over WebSockets so changes take effect in clients within milliseconds of toggling.
Targeted user rollouts
Roll features out by percentage, user attribute, or named segment, and combine rules to gate releases for specific cohorts before going global.
Native A/B experiments
Tie flag variations to product metrics and run experiments end-to-end with built-in analytics, removing the need for a separate experimentation tool.
Ten official SDKs
Server and client SDKs for JavaScript, Java, .NET, Go, Python, Node, PHP, Rust, Android, and iOS integrate flags into any production stack.
Audit trail and history
Every flag, segment, and rule change is recorded with the actor, timestamp, and diff, making rollbacks and compliance reviews straightforward.
Project and environment scoping
Susun bendera ke dalam projek dengan persekitaran pembangunan, pementasan dan pengeluaran yang terasing, setiap satu dengan kunci SDK dan peraturan penyasaran sendiri.
Why run FeatBit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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