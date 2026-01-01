ESPHome is an open-source system that turns ESP8266 and ESP32 microcontrollers into smart home devices using simple YAML configuration files. No C++ programming is required â€” define sensors, switches, and displays in YAML, and ESPHome compiles and flashes optimized firmware automatically. It integrates natively with Home Assistant and supports MQTT for compatibility with any automation platform.

Running ESPHome on a VPS provides always-on device management and remote firmware compilation accessible from anywhere. Your device configurations are centrally stored and backed up, and over-the-air updates can be triggered without being on the local network where the physical devices reside.