Deploy Errbit in one click installation.
Self-hosted Airbrake-compatible error catcher for Ruby, Rails, Python, JavaScript, and PHP applications.
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What you can build with Errbit
Errbit is an open-source error tracker built to be a drop-in replacement for the Airbrake API. Any Airbrake-compatible notifier â€” including the official gem for Ruby and Rails, airbrake-js for the browser and Node, and community libraries for Python, PHP, and more â€” can point at your Errbit instance instead of a SaaS endpoint and immediately start streaming exceptions, backtraces, and request context into a unified dashboard.
Self-hosting Errbit on a VPS keeps full stack traces, user details, and parameter dumps under your control rather than handing sensitive production data to a third-party service. Errbit groups duplicate notices into single error records, supports per-app notification rules, and integrates with GitHub, GitLab, and other issue trackers so bugs flow straight from production into your existing workflow.
Key features of Errbit
Airbrake API compatible
Point any existing Airbrake notifier at Errbit without code changes â€” Ruby, Rails, JavaScript, Python, PHP, and community libraries all work out of the box.
Smart error grouping
Configurable fingerprinting deduplicates identical exceptions across deploys, environments, and instances so you act on root causes instead of repeated noise.
Multi-app isolation
Track errors from many services in a single Errbit instance, with per-app environments, watchers, notification thresholds, and access controls.
Issue tracker integration
Create GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jira, Pivotal, Redmine, and Trac issues directly from an Errbit error to keep production bugs visible in your existing workflow.
OAuth and LDAP login
Authenticate users via GitHub, Google, or LDAP and provision accounts from your GitHub organization without managing a separate identity store.
Email and webhook alerts
Notify watchers by email on configurable occurrence thresholds and push notices to Slack, HipChat, Campfire, or custom webhooks for chat-first teams.
Why run Errbit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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