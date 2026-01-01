Deploy Ente with one-click installation.
End-to-end encrypted, open-source photo and video backup with shared albums and on-device machine learning.
Choose a VPS plan for Ente
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ente
Ente is a fully open-source, end-to-end encrypted photo and video service that puts privacy first. Every file is encrypted on your device before it ever touches the server, so only you and the people you explicitly invite can ever see your memories.
Self-hosting Ente on your own VPS gives you complete ownership of the underlying database and S3-compatible object storage, while keeping the same polished web, mobile, and desktop clients used by the public service. Family albums, public links, on-device face recognition, and unlimited storage all stay under your control instead of a third party's.
Key features of Ente
End-to-end encryption
Every photo and video is encrypted on your device using cryptographically audited primitives before being uploaded, so neither the server nor anyone else can read your library.
Cross-platform clients
Native iOS and Android apps, desktop apps for macOS, Windows, and Linux, plus a web app keep your library accessible everywhere with automatic background backup.
Shared family albums
Create albums shared with family members or send public links with optional passwords and expiry, all without exposing the underlying files in plaintext.
On-device face recognition
Machine learning beroperasi sepenuhnya pada klien untuk mengumpulkan orang, mengesan objek, dan menggerakkan carian semantik tanpa pernah menghantar data yang tidak disulitkan ke pelayan.
S3-compatible storage
Built-in MinIO bucket stores objects locally on the VPS and can be swapped for Backblaze B2, Wasabi, or any S3-compatible provider when libraries grow.
Open-source clients
Every component, including mobile and desktop apps, is source-available and independently auditable so you can verify the cryptography for yourself.
Why run Ente on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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