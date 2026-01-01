Deploy EmonCMS in one click installation.
Open-source web app for logging and visualising energy, temperature, and environmental sensor data over time.
Choose a VPS plan for EmonCMS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with EmonCMS
EmonCMS is the open-source backend of the OpenEnergyMonitor project, built specifically for time-series energy, temperature, and environmental data. Unlike general-purpose dashboards, every component â€” from input processing pipelines to PHPFina and PHPTimeSeries storage engines â€” is tuned for years of high-resolution sensor data on modest hardware.
Self-hosting EmonCMS on a VPS keeps household, solar, heat-pump, and IoT measurements entirely under your control, with no per-feed limits or cloud subscriptions. The bundled MQTT broker, MariaDB, and Redis stack accepts data from emonPi, emonTx, ESPHome, Home Assistant, and any HTTP or MQTT-capable sensor.
Key features of EmonCMS
Time-series feeds
Custom PHPFina and PHPTimeSeries engines store years of high-resolution sensor readings far more efficiently than a general SQL database.
MQTT and HTTP inputs
Receive data from emonPi, emonTx, ESPHome, Home Assistant, or any device that can publish MQTT or call an HTTP API.
Input processing
Chain unit conversions, power-to-energy accumulators, rate limits, and virtual feeds without writing code or external scripts.
Dashboards and graphs
Drag-and-drop dashboard editor with multi-series graphs, gauges, and bar charts for live and historical sensor visualisation.
Apps for energy use
Prebuilt apps for solar PV, heat pumps, electric vehicles, and household consumption surface insights without manual configuration.
REST API and exports
Read and write every feed through a documented REST API and export raw CSV data for offline analysis or backup.
Why run EmonCMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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