Deploy eKuiper in one click installation.
Lightweight SQL and rules engine for real-time stream analytics on IoT data at the edge.
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What you can build with eKuiper
LF Edge eKuiper is a Linux Foundation Edge project that brings real-time stream processing and rule-based analytics to resource-constrained edge devices. With a tiny footprint of roughly 10MB, it ingests data from MQTT brokers, HTTP endpoints, Kafka, file sources, and dozens of other protocols, then transforms it on the fly using familiar SQL syntax or a visual drag-and-drop rule editor.
Self-hosting eKuiper on your own VPS puts the full IoT analytics pipeline under your control â€” sensor data, business rules, and machine learning inference stay on infrastructure you own, with no per-message cloud fees and no upstream dependency. This template bundles the eKuiper engine with the official web-based manager UI for visual stream and rule authoring.
Key features of eKuiper
SQL stream processing
Filter, aggregate, join, and transform real-time IoT streams using ANSI SQL syntax instead of writing custom Go or Java code.
Visual rule manager
Bundled web console lets you build streams, rules, and data pipelines through a drag-and-drop graph editor without touching configuration files.
MQTT and Kafka native
Penyambung kelas pertama untuk MQTT, Kafka, EdgeX, Pulsar, HTTP, Redis, dan InfluxDB menjadikan pendawaian penderia industri dan broker mesej mudah.
ML inference at the edge
Benamkan model TensorFlow Lite dan ONNX secara langsung dalam pertanyaan SQL untuk menjalankan pengesanan anomali dan klasifikasi pada data penderia penstriman.
Tiny edge footprint
The engine runs in roughly 10MB of memory, so it deploys comfortably on lightweight VPS plans alongside other applications.
Plugin extensibility
Extend eKuiper with custom Go, Python, or portable plugins to add proprietary sources, sinks, and SQL functions tailored to your workload.
Why run eKuiper on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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