draw.io (diagrams.net) is a free, open-source diagramming tool trusted by millions of engineers, architects, and business analysts. It supports a wide range of diagram types â€” flowcharts, UML class diagrams, entity-relationship diagrams, network and infrastructure maps, BPMN workflows, and more â€” all from a polished browser-based editor.

Self-hosting draw.io on your own VPS means all diagram data stays within your infrastructure. No files are sent to external servers, making it the default choice for teams in regulated industries or those with strict data residency requirements. The Docker image is stateless and lightweight, with no database dependencies.