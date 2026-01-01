Deploy Dozzle in one click installation.
Lightweight web UI for real-time Docker container log viewing with instant container discovery and no configuration required.
Choose a VPS plan for Dozzle
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dozzle
Dozzle is a zero-configuration web interface for monitoring Docker container logs in real time. It automatically discovers every container on the host and streams their output directly to a clean, responsive browser UI â€” no log agents, no external storage, no setup beyond mounting the Docker socket.
Developers use it to watch multiple services simultaneously during debugging, while operators rely on it for quick incident triage. Powerful search and filtering make it easy to isolate the exact log lines you need without leaving the browser. With minimal resource usage and no database dependencies, Dozzle runs comfortably alongside production workloads on any VPS.
Key features of Dozzle
Real-time log streaming
Streams live container output directly to the browser with auto-scroll, so you see new log lines the moment they are written.
Instant container discovery
Automatically detects all running containers on the host â€” no manual configuration needed to start viewing logs.
Search and filtering
Search log content by keyword or filter by container name and time range to quickly isolate errors and relevant events.
Multi-container view
Monitor several services side-by-side in a single browser window, reducing context-switching during debugging sessions.
Zero external dependencies
Requires only the Docker socket â€” no database, no log shipper, and no agent processes consuming additional resources.
Why run Dozzle on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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