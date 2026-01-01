Dograh is a free, open-source no-code platform that lets you build and deploy AI-powered voice agents without writing a single line of code. Its drag-and-drop interface takes you from concept to a live, production-ready voice agent in under ten minutes, with support for over 30 languages, real-time analytics, and intelligent call routing built in from the start.

Self-hosting Dograh on your VPS keeps all conversation data, recordings, and customer interactions on your own infrastructure, which is critical for GDPR compliance and industries with strict data residency requirements. The included PostgreSQL, Redis, and MinIO components deliver the storage and caching performance that low-latency voice interactions demand.