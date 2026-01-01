Deploy Dkron in one click installation.
Distributed, fault-tolerant job scheduler with a web UI and built-in clustering for highly reliable cron workloads.
Choose a VPS plan for Dkron
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dkron
Dkron ialah sistem penjadualan kerja teragih sumber terbuka yang ditulis dalam Go yang menggantikan cron tradisional dengan alternatif yang toleran terhadap kerosakan dan sedar kluster. Tidak seperti cron hos tunggal, Dkron menggunakan protokol konsensus Raft dan lapisan keahlian berasaskan gosip supaya kerja terus berjalan walaupun nod individu gagal, menghapuskan satu titik kegagalan yang melanda crontab klasik.
Pengehosan sendiri Dkron pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan jadual, sejarah pelaksanaan dan muatan kerja di bawah kawalan anda sambil mendedahkan UI web terbina dalam, REST API dan pelaksana HTTP/shell untuk menjalankan skrip, cangkuk web dan arahan luaran. Enjin storan yang dibundel menghapuskan keperluan untuk sebarang pangkalan data luaran, menjadikan penggunaan sebagai satu bekas dengan volum data berterusan untuk keadaan Raft dan sejarah kerja.
Key features of Dkron
Fault-tolerant scheduling
Raft-based consensus keeps your cron jobs running through node failures, restarts, and network issues without manual intervention.
Built-in web UI
Manage jobs, inspect execution history, and trigger runs from a clean browser interface without writing crontab files by hand.
REST API and webhooks
Create, update, and trigger jobs programmatically from CI pipelines, scripts, or external systems through a versioned HTTP API.
Pluggable executors
Run shell commands, HTTP requests, gRPC calls, or NATS messages as scheduled jobs using the built-in executor plugins.
Native storage engine
BoltDB-backed storage comes with the binary, removing the need for external databases such as etcd, Consul, or PostgreSQL.
Cluster-ready architecture
Start as a single node and scale horizontally by joining additional servers and agents as your workload grows.
Why run Dkron on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.