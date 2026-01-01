Deploy Datasette in one click installation.
Open-source tool for exploring, publishing, and sharing SQLite databases as interactive websites and APIs.
Choose a VPS plan for Datasette
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Datasette
Datasette ialah alat pelbagai guna sumber terbuka untuk meneroka dan menerbitkan data. Ia mengambil fail pangkalan data SQLite dan serta-merta mengubahnya menjadi laman web interaktif yang boleh dicari dengan API JSON terbina dalam â€” tiada pengaturcaraan bahagian belakang diperlukan. Wartawan, penyelidik, dan pasukan data menggunakan Datasette untuk berkongsi set data secara awam, membina aplikasi berpacukan data, dan prototaip papan pemuka analitik tanpa menguruskan infrastruktur yang kompleks.
Pengehosan sendiri Datasette pada VPS anda sendiri mengekalkan kawalan penuh ke atas set data sensitif, membolehkan anda memasang pemalam tersuai untuk visualisasi dan pengesahan, serta memberikan anda URL kekal yang boleh dikongsi untuk setiap pertanyaan dan paparan jadual yang terkandung dalam data anda.
Key features of Datasette
Instant data publishing
Drop any SQLite database file into the data volume and Datasette immediately serves it as a browseable, searchable website.
Built-in JSON API
Every table, query, and row is automatically accessible as a JSON API endpoint, making it easy to build applications on top of your data.
Powerful SQL explorer
Run arbitrary SQL queries directly in the browser with an interactive query editor and formatted results tables.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend Datasette with over 100 community plugins for charting, maps, authentication, full-text search, and custom export formats.
Faceted browsing
Automatically generated facets and filters let users drill into large datasets without writing any SQL.
Why run Datasette on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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