Deploy CyberChef in one click installation.
"Cyber Swiss Army Knife" GCHQ dengan 300+ operasi untuk pengekodan, penyulitan, dan analisis data dalam pelayar.
Choose a VPS plan for CyberChef
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with CyberChef
CyberChef ialah alat manipulasi data berasaskan web yang berkuasa, dibangunkan oleh GCHQ, menawarkan lebih 300 operasi terbina dalam untuk penyulitan, pengekodan, pemampatan, penghashan, dan penukaran format data — semuanya melalui antara muka seret-dan-lepas yang intuitif. Sistem resipi unik membolehkan anda merangkai pelbagai operasi menjadi aliran kerja yang boleh diguna semula dan dikongsi, manakala ciri "Magic" secara automatik mengesan jenis pengekodan untuk mempercepatkan analisis.
Oleh kerana CyberChef memproses segala-galanya di sisi klien dalam pelayar anda, data sensitif tidak pernah meninggalkan mesin anda. Pengehosan sendiri instans anda pada VPS memastikan ia sentiasa tersedia untuk pasukan anda, hanya boleh diakses dalam infrastruktur anda, dan bebas daripada kebergantungan pada versi yang dihoskan secara awam — kritikal untuk operasi keselamatan dan aliran kerja tindak balas insiden yang mengendalikan data sulit.
Key features of CyberChef
300+ Built-In Operations
Covers Base64, AES, SHA hashing, regex, IP parsing, compression, and dozens of other data transformation operations without writing any code.
Recipe Chaining
Chain multiple operations into reusable recipes that can be saved and shared via URL, enabling repeatable and documented data transformation workflows.
Client-Side Processing
Semua operasi dijalankan sepenuhnya dalam pelayar — data tidak pernah meninggalkan mesin anda, menjadikannya selamat untuk siasatan keselamatan sensitif dan analisis sulit.
Magic Auto-Detection
The Magic operation automatically identifies unknown encoding schemes and suggests the correct operations to decode them, accelerating triage and analysis.
Breakpoint Debugging
Step through recipes with breakpoints to inspect intermediate data states and troubleshoot complex multi-stage transformation pipelines.
Why run CyberChef on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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