Deploy Cheshire Cat AI in one click installation.
Production-ready AI agent framework with built-in RAG, plugins, and function calling for any LLM provider.
Choose a VPS plan for Cheshire Cat AI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cheshire Cat AI
Cheshire Cat AI is an open-source framework for building production AI agents as a microservice. Instead of stitching together separate libraries for memory, tools, and conversational forms, the Cat ships an API-first runtime with a built-in Qdrant vector store, a plugin system, event hooks, and function calling — so the same agent can power a chatbot, an internal tool, or a customer-facing assistant from a single backend.
The framework is model-agnostic and works with any LangChain-compatible LLM and embedder, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and self-hosted models. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps conversation history, embeddings, and plugin code under your full control, with multiuser support and granular permissions for team deployments.
Key features of Cheshire Cat AI
Built-in RAG
An integrated Qdrant vector memory ingests documents and recalls relevant context automatically, so agents answer from your data rather than from generic model knowledge.
Plugin system
Drop Python plugins into the admin panel to add tools, hooks, and conversational forms without forking the core — extend behavior at runtime instead of rebuilding the image.
Any LLM provider
Switch between OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and other LangChain-compatible models from the admin UI to balance cost, latency, and data residency per use case.
REST and WebSocket API
Embed the agent into any frontend through a customizable REST API or chat over WebSocket, with separate API keys for each transport for fine-grained access control.
Conversational forms
Define Pydantic-backed forms that guide multi-step conversations like bookings or orders, letting the agent collect structured data while keeping the dialog natural.
Why run Cheshire Cat AI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.