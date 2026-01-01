Deploy Checkrr in one click installation.
Scan Plex and Jellyfin libraries for corrupt media and automatically replace bad files through Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr.
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What you can build with Checkrr
Checkrr ialah pengimbas integriti pustaka sumber terbuka yang melindungi koleksi media besar daripada kerosakan senyap. Ia menjalankan pemeriksaan ffprobe, magic-number, dan mimetype merentasi setiap fail video, audio dan sari kata dalam pustaka anda, kemudian mencincang fail yang disahkan ke dalam pangkalan data bbolt supaya imbasan masa hadapan melangkau kandungan yang diketahui baik dan selesai dalam beberapa minit dan bukannya berjam-jam.
Apabila fail gagal pemeriksaan, Checkrr bersambung ke tindanan arr yang anda sudah jalankan — Sonarr, Radarr, atau Lidarr — memadam salinan yang rosak, dan mencetuskan muat turun baharu melalui perkhidmatan yang sepadan. Pengehosan sendiri Checkrr memastikan inventori media anda di bawah kawalan anda sendiri tanpa had API pihak ketiga dan sifar kos berterusan.
Key features of Checkrr
ffprobe integrity scans
Detects truncated, mislabeled, and unplayable files that Plex and Jellyfin silently skip during playback.
Sonarr Radarr Lidarr
Removes corrupt files and triggers a fresh download through your existing arr stack with no manual intervention.
Hash-based fast rescans
Stores file hashes in a bbolt database so repeat scans skip verified content and finish on multi-terabyte libraries in minutes.
Multi-instance arr support
Connects to several Sonarr and Radarr instances at once, with per-instance path mappings for 4K, anime, and standard libraries.
Notifications built-in
Sends results to Discord, Telegram, Gotify, ntfy, Pushover, webhooks, SMTP, and Healthchecks for unattended scheduled scans.
Why run Checkrr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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