Checkmate is an open-source server monitoring application that tracks uptime, performance, and health across your servers and services from a single web-based dashboard. It provides configurable health checks, real-time alerting, historical trend analysis, Google PageSpeed Insights integration, and Docker container monitoring — all without relying on a paid SaaS monitoring service.

Deploying Checkmate on a dedicated VPS keeps your monitoring infrastructure independent from the systems it watches, preventing a single outage from taking down both your application and your ability to detect it.