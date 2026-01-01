bolt.diy is an open-source fork of bolt.new that brings full-stack AI-assisted development to your own infrastructure. It combines a browser-based editor with an integrated runtime, letting you describe what you want to build in plain language and have an LLM generate, execute, and iterate on complete applications — frontend, backend, and configuration included.

Unlike cloud-based AI coding tools, self-hosting bolt.diy means your code, prompts, and API keys stay on your VPS. You connect the LLM providers you already use — OpenAI, Anthropic, Groq, Google Gemini, local Ollama models, and more — so you are never locked into a single vendor or subscription tier.