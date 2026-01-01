Deploy Big-AGI in one click installation.
Professional multi-model AI workspace supporting 500+ models across 20+ providers with built-in parallel model comparison.
Choose a VPS plan for Big-AGI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Big-AGI
Big-AGI is an open-source AI workspace built for professionals who need serious control over their AI interactions. Connect your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Groq, Mistral, and 15+ other providers to access over 500 models from a single interface — with no middleman markup and no platform subscription fees beyond what you pay your providers directly.
Its signature Beam feature runs the same prompt across multiple models simultaneously and intelligently merges the best answers, significantly reducing hallucinations on high-stakes tasks. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps every conversation and API key completely private, with optional HTTP Basic Auth to secure team access.
Key features of Big-AGI
Beam Multi-Model
Jalankan sebarang arahan merentasi pelbagai model AI secara selari dan gabungkan respons terbaik — mengurangkan halusinasi pada tugas yang kompleks atau berisiko tinggi.
500+ Models
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Groq, Mistral, OpenRouter, and 15+ other providers through one interface using your own API keys.
Local-First Privacy
Conversations and settings are stored in the browser, not on the server — your data never leaves your own infrastructure.
Web Search & Citations
Search the web within any chat and receive answers with source citations, powered by Google Custom Search or other configured providers.
Access Control
Protect your self-hosted instance with HTTP Basic Auth so only authorized users can access your API keys and conversation history.
Why run Big-AGI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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