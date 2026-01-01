Beszel Agent is the data-collection component of the Beszel monitoring platform. Installed on each server you want to observe, it continuously gathers CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics alongside Docker container statistics, then forwards them securely to a central Beszel hub for aggregation and alerting.

The agent is deliberately minimal — it consumes negligible resources while providing comprehensive visibility into system health. Communication with the hub is secured by token authentication, and Docker socket access gives it full container-level insight without requiring elevated host privileges beyond that socket mount.