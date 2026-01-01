Beszel is a lightweight server monitoring platform that provides comprehensive system visibility — CPU, memory, disk, network, temperature, GPU, S.M.A.R.T. disk health, and per-container Docker and Podman statistics — without the resource overhead of full observability stacks like Prometheus and Grafana. Built on PocketBase with a Go backend, it uses a hub-and-agent architecture: the hub hosts the web interface and stores historical data, while lightweight agents run on each monitored server to collect metrics.

Self-hosting Beszel gives you a monitoring hub that is independent of the servers it monitors, so infrastructure problems are visible even when individual systems are under stress. Configurable alerts notify you when CPU, memory, disk, bandwidth, or temperature thresholds are exceeded, and automatic backups to local disk or S3-compatible storage protect your historical performance data.