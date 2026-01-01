Up to 68% off for Automatisch

Alternatif Zapier sumber terbuka untuk menyambungkan aplikasi dan mengautomasikan aliran kerja tanpa pengekodan.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Image

Choose a VPS plan for Automatisch

63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 719.76 (regular price RM 1,967.76). Renews at RM 49.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 959.76 (regular price RM 2,495.76). Renews at RM 59.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 1,319.76 (regular price RM 4,175.76). Renews at RM 118.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 2,615.76 (regular price RM 7,367.76). Renews at RM 217.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM 81.99
RM 29.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 719.76 (regular price RM 1,967.76). Renews at RM 49.99/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
RM 103.99
RM 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 959.76 (regular price RM 2,495.76). Renews at RM 59.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM 173.99
RM 54.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 1,319.76 (regular price RM 4,175.76). Renews at RM 118.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM 306.99
RM 108.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for RM 2,615.76 (regular price RM 7,367.76). Renews at RM 217.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Automatisch

Automatisch is an open-source workflow automation platform that lets you connect applications and automate repetitive tasks through a visual, no-code interface. Like Zapier or Make, you create flows that trigger actions across services — but with Automatisch, all your data and automation logic stays on your own server with no per-task pricing or usage limits.

Self-hosting Automatisch means your API credentials, workflow data, and business logic never leave your infrastructure. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for workflow storage, Redis for task queuing, and a dedicated worker process for reliable background execution. Log in with the default credentials and change them immediately from settings.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Automatisch

Visual flow builder

Create automation workflows by connecting triggers and actions in a drag-and-drop interface without writing code.

App integrations

Connect to popular services like Slack, GitHub, Google Sheets, Stripe, Twilio, and many more through built-in connectors.

Webhook triggers

Start workflows from external events using incoming webhooks for real-time automation from any source.

Conditional logic

Add filters and conditions to workflows so actions only execute when specific criteria are met.

Background worker

Dedicated worker process ensures reliable execution of long-running and scheduled automation tasks.

Why run Automatisch on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

n8n

n8n

Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface

Select
Postiz

Postiz

Open-source social media scheduling platform with AI-powered content creation

Select
Activepieces

Activepieces

Open-source no-code workflow automation with 200+ app integrations

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.