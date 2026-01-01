Deploy Apache Tika in one click installation.
Open-source content analysis toolkit that detects and extracts metadata and text from over a thousand file types.
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What you can build with Apache Tika
Apache Tika ialah rangka kerja pengesanan dan analisis kandungan yang mendedahkan satu API REST untuk mengekstrak teks, metadata dan struktur daripada lebih seribu format fail termasuk PDF, Microsoft Office, OpenDocument, EPUB, imej, audio, video dan fail arkib. Daripada menyepadukan berpuluh-puluh pustaka penghurai bagi setiap format, aplikasi menghantar bait mentah ke Tika Server dan menerima output yang dinormalisasikan.
Pengehosan sendiri Tika Server pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan kandungan dokumen berada pada infrastruktur yang anda kawal — penting untuk kontrak sulit, rekod dalaman dan data terkawal — sambil menghapuskan yuran setiap dokumen dan had kadar yang dikenakan oleh API pengekstrak yang dihoskan. Imej penuh disertakan dengan Tesseract OCR dan GDAL supaya PDF yang diimbas dan fail imej boleh dicari secara langsung.
Key features of Apache Tika
Thousand-plus formats
Parse PDF, Office, OpenDocument, EPUB, HTML, RTF, MBOX, images, audio, video, and dozens of archive formats through one consistent REST interface.
Built-in OCR
The full image bundles Tesseract with English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish language packs so scanned PDFs and image files yield searchable text without extra services.
REST API server
Endpoints untuk pengekstrakkan teks, metadata, pengesanan bahasa, dan pengenalpastian jenis MIME membolehkan mana-mana bahagian belakang mengintegrasikan pemprosesan dokumen dengan HTTP POST yang mudah.
Language detection
Identify the language of any extracted text automatically, enabling downstream search indexing, translation, and routing pipelines without bundling extra libraries.
Pipeline ready
Acts as the extraction stage for search platforms, RAG ingestion, e-discovery workflows, and digital-preservation systems that need normalized text from heterogeneous documents.
Why run Apache Tika on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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