Deploy Apache ShenYu in one click installation.
High-performance Java native API gateway for service proxy, protocol conversion, and API governance at scale.
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What you can build with Apache ShenYu
Apache ShenYu ialah gerbang API sumber terbuka, asli Java yang dibina untuk persekitaran mikroservis yang menuntut daya pemprosesan tinggi dan kependaman rendah. Ia bertindak sebagai titik masuk bersatu untuk penghalaan, penukaran protokol, dan tadbir urus trafik merentasi perkhidmatan yang dibina di atas Apache Dubbo, Spring Cloud, gRPC, SOFA, WebSocket, dan banyak lagi. Seni bina pemalam boleh tukar panas membolehkan anda mendayakan atau melumpuhkan dasar kawalan trafik — pengehadan kadar, pengesahan, WAF, pemecahan litar — tanpa memulakan semula gerbang.
Konsol pentadbir yang dibundel memberikan pasukan anda keterlihatan masa nyata dan kawalan dinamik ke atas peraturan penghalaan, pemilih, dan kebenaran sistem melalui papan pemuka berasaskan pelayar. Mengehos sendiri ShenYu pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan trafik API kekal dalam infrastruktur anda, menghapuskan kos keluar awan setiap permintaan, dan membolehkan anda menguatkuasakan dasar tadbir urus tanpa bergantung pada perkhidmatan gerbang API terurus.
Key features of Apache ShenYu
Hot-swappable plugins
Enable, disable, or reconfigure traffic plugins — rate limiting, authentication, WAF, and more — at runtime without restarting the gateway or interrupting live traffic.
Multi-protocol support
Proksi permintaan merentasi Apache Dubbo, Spring Cloud, gRPC, SOFA, TARS, WebSocket, dan MQTT dari satu titik masuk gerbang.
Dynamic traffic control
Define routing selectors and rules through the admin UI that take effect immediately, giving operations teams fine-grained control over which upstream receives each request.
Built-in observability
Distributed tracing, metrics export, and structured logging integrations give you end-to-end visibility into API latency and error rates across all proxied services.
OAuth 2.0 and JWT auth
Secure APIs with OAuth 2.0, JWT token validation, or custom sign verification at the gateway layer before requests reach your backend services.
Why run Apache ShenYu on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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