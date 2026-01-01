Apache Hop (Hop Orchestration Platform) is an open-source data integration and orchestration project incubated and graduated at the Apache Software Foundation as the modern successor to Pentaho Data Integration (Kettle). It lets data engineers visually design pipelines and workflows that move and transform data across files, databases, message queues, cloud warehouses, and SaaS APIs without writing custom code.

This template deploys Hop Web, the browser-based version of the Hop GUI running on Apache Tomcat. Self-hosting Hop on your own VPS keeps every connection string, credential, and intermediate dataset on infrastructure you control, with no per-user, per-pipeline, or row-volume fees common to commercial ETL platforms.