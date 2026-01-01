Deploy Annif in one click installation.
Multilingual automated subject indexing toolkit for libraries, archives, museums, and research workflows.
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What you can build with Annif
Annif is an open-source toolkit from the National Library of Finland that assigns subject terms to documents automatically. It combines lexical, statistical, and machine learning backends including TF-IDF, fastText, Omikuji, MLLM, YAKE, and ensemble models, so cataloguers can pick or stack the algorithms that best fit each collection and language.
Self-hosting Annif on your own VPS keeps training corpora, controlled vocabularies, and bibliographic metadata under your full control instead of sending them to a third-party indexing service. The container exposes a REST API and browser-based UI for testing projects, so integrating Annif into existing cataloguing pipelines or building custom clients only requires HTTP calls.
Key features of Annif
Multiple indexing backends
Choose between TF-IDF, fastText, Omikuji, MLLM, YAKE, and stwfsapy, or combine them into ensembles tuned for each language and collection.
Multilingual support
Configurable analyzers handle Finnish, Swedish, English, German, and other languages via Snowball stemmers, Voikko, and spaCy pipelines.
REST API and web UI
Built-in browser UI lets you experiment with projects, while the OpenAPI-documented REST endpoint plugs Annif into existing cataloguing tools.
Controlled vocabularies
Load SKOS, TSV, or CSV vocabularies such as YSO, LCSH, or your own thesaurus so suggestions stay aligned with authority files.
CLI for training and evaluation
Manage projects, train models, and benchmark precision and recall against gold-standard corpora with a scriptable command-line interface.
Why run Annif on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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