Claude Code hosting
Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting
Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan
각 상품에는 필요한 모든 기능이 포함되어 있습니다
Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting
Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider
Hostinger의 VPS 호스팅에 정말 만족해요! 가동 시간이 항상 최고 수준이라서 사이트가 원활하게 운영되고 있어요. 도움이 필요할 때마다 Hostinger 기술 지원팀은 빠르고 전문적이며 진심으로 도움을 받을 수 있었습니다.
호스팅어는 모든 게 순조롭고 좋아요. AI 채팅 봇과 사람 채팅까지, AI가 문제를 해결하지 못하더라도요. 아, 그리고 VPS는 정말 최고예요. 장단점이 전혀 없어요. 개발팀과 모든 관계자분들께 감사드립니다. 앞으로도 좋은 서비스 부탁드려요! 🚀
드디어 제대로 된 VPS 호스팅 업체를 찾았네요! 가격도 좋고, 사용자의 시간을 존중하는 훌륭한 포털입니다. 백업도 원활하고, 고객 지원도 훌륭하고, 믿을 수 있고, 탄탄한 느낌입니다.
셀프 호스팅 n8n 인스턴스에 접속할 수 없게 되어 Hostinger 고객 지원팀에 연락했는데, 정말 감동했습니다. 지원팀의 Kodee와 Mohammad는 정말 인내심 많고 꼼꼼했습니다.
Carla 님, Hostinger VPS에서 N8N 업그레이드를 도와주신 것에 진심으로 감사드립니다. 전문적이고 박식하신 Carla 님, 다시 한번 감사드립니다.
Hostinger VPS는 정말 최고예요. 항상 잘 작동하고, 항상 빠르고 안정적이에요. 다운되거나 충돌하는 일도 없고요.
회사 운영이 잘 되고 있고, 그 회사를 통해 제공하는 특정 서비스에 매우 만족합니다. 훌륭한 VPS 설정과 다양한 가격대의 상품을 제공하는 다른 곳들만큼 비싸지 않습니다.
VPS made easy with Kodee
Claude Code VPS FAQ:
What is Claude Code VPS hosting?
Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.
Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?
Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.
Does Claude Code require technical setup?
It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.
Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?
Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.
Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?
Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.