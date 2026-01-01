Up to 70% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

무료 자동 주간 백업
멀웨어 스캐너
AI 지원
9,559 /월
30일 내 환불 보장
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

67% 할인
KVM 1
28,689
9,559 /월
2 년간 ₩17,649/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
최고 인기
63% 할인
KVM 2
36,039
13,229 /월
2 년간 ₩22,059/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
2 vCPU 코어
8GB RAM
100GB NVMe 디스크 용량
8TB 대역폭
70% 할인
KVM 4
63,269
19,119 /월
2 년간 ₩42,659/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
4 vCPU 코어
16GB RAM
200GB NVMe 디스크 용량
16TB 대역폭
65% 할인
KVM 8
108,879
38,249 /월
2 년간 ₩73,569/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
8 vCPU 코어
32GB RAM
400GB NVMe 디스크 용량
32TB 대역폭
67% 할인
KVM 1
28,689
9,559 /월
2 년간 ₩17,649/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
1 vCPU 코어
4GB RAM
50GB NVMe 디스크 용량
4TB 대역폭
최고 인기
63% 할인
KVM 2
36,039
13,229 /월
2 년간 ₩22,059/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
2 vCPU 코어
8GB RAM
100GB NVMe 디스크 용량
8TB 대역폭
70% 할인
KVM 4
63,269
19,119 /월
2 년간 ₩42,659/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
4 vCPU 코어
16GB RAM
200GB NVMe 디스크 용량
16TB 대역폭
65% 할인
KVM 8
108,879
38,249 /월
2 년간 ₩73,569/월의 가격으로 갱신. 언제든 취소 가능.
8 vCPU 코어
32GB RAM
400GB NVMe 디스크 용량
32TB 대역폭

각 상품에는 필요한 모든 기능이 포함되어 있습니다

AMD EPYC 프로세서
NVMe SSD 스토리지
전 세계 데이터 센터
무료 주간 백업
방화벽 관리
1Gbps 네트워크 속도
공개 API
MCP 기반 AI 어시스턴트
1년 무료 도메인
AMD EPYC 프로세서
NVMe SSD 스토리지
전 세계 데이터 센터
무료 주간 백업
방화벽 관리
1Gbps 네트워크 속도
공개 API
MCP 기반 AI 어시스턴트
1년 무료 도메인

모든 상품은 선불로 결제됩니다. 월별 요금은 상품의 총 가격을 상품의 개월 수로 나눈 값입니다.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

권장 서버 위치:

확인 중...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Hostinger의 VPS 호스팅에 정말 만족해요! 가동 시간이 항상 최고 수준이라서 사이트가 원활하게 운영되고 있어요. 도움이 필요할 때마다 Hostinger 기술 지원팀은 빠르고 전문적이며 진심으로 도움을 받을 수 있었습니다.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

호스팅어는 모든 게 순조롭고 좋아요. AI 채팅 봇과 사람 채팅까지, AI가 문제를 해결하지 못하더라도요. 아, 그리고 VPS는 정말 최고예요. 장단점이 전혀 없어요. 개발팀과 모든 관계자분들께 감사드립니다. 앞으로도 좋은 서비스 부탁드려요! 🚀

Noel
Noel

드디어 제대로 된 VPS 호스팅 업체를 찾았네요! 가격도 좋고, 사용자의 시간을 존중하는 훌륭한 포털입니다. 백업도 원활하고, 고객 지원도 훌륭하고, 믿을 수 있고, 탄탄한 느낌입니다.

Omkar
Omkar

셀프 호스팅 n8n 인스턴스에 접속할 수 없게 되어 Hostinger 고객 지원팀에 연락했는데, 정말 감동했습니다. 지원팀의 Kodee와 Mohammad는 정말 인내심 많고 꼼꼼했습니다.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Carla 님, Hostinger VPS에서 N8N 업그레이드를 도와주신 것에 진심으로 감사드립니다. 전문적이고 박식하신 Carla 님, 다시 한번 감사드립니다.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS는 정말 최고예요. 항상 잘 작동하고, 항상 빠르고 안정적이에요. 다운되거나 충돌하는 일도 없고요.

Martin K
Martin K

회사 운영이 잘 되고 있고, 그 회사를 통해 제공하는 특정 서비스에 매우 만족합니다. 훌륭한 VPS 설정과 다양한 가격대의 상품을 제공하는 다른 곳들만큼 비싸지 않습니다.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30일 환불 보장

30일 환불 보장으로 부담 없이 사용해 보세요. 자세한 내용은 환불 정책을 참조하세요.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.