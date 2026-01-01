Codex Cli Hosting
Take control of your Codex CLI environment
Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan
בכל תוכנית יש את כל מה שאתם צריכים ויותר
Command line tools without limits
Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting
Advanced security
Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.
Top-notch performance
Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.
Full control with a way out
Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
Advanced security
Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.
Top-notch performance
Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.
Full control with a way out
Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on
אני מרוצה בצורה מדהימה מאחסון ה-VPS של Hostinger! זמן הפעולה שלהם הוא באופן עקבי ברמה הגבוהה ביותר, ככה שהאתר שלי פועל בצורה חלקה. בכל פעם שהייתי צריך עזרה, צוות התמיכה הטכנית שלהם היה מהיר, בקיא, ובאמת מועיל.
הכל חלק ונהדר עם Hostinger, צ'אט בוט מבוסס בינה מלאכותית + צ'אט אנושי, אם בינה מלאכותית לא יכולה לפתור את השאלה שלך. אה, וה-VPS שלהם פשוט אש, בלי עליות ומורדות. תודה לצוות הפיתוח ולכל מי שהיה מעורב. המשיכו כך 🚀
סוף סוף חברת אחסון VPS שעושה את זה כמו שצריך! מחיר טוב. פורטל מעולה שמכבד את הזמן של המשתמשים שלו. גיבויים חלקים. תמיכה טובה. אמין. מרגיש יציב כסלע.
פניתי לתמיכה של Hostinger לאחר שאיבדתי גישה לשרת ה-n8n שלי שאירחתי בעצמי, והתרשמתי מאוד. קודי ומוחמד מצוות התמיכה היו סבלניים ויסודיים להפליא.
תודה רבה לקרלה על העזרה בשדרוג N8N בשרת ה-VPS של Hostinger שלי. מקצועית ובעלת ידע, תודה שוב קרלה.
Hostinger VPS הוא פשוט יוצא מן הכלל. הוא פשוט תמיד עובד. הוא תמיד מהיר ויציב. אף פעם לא תקוע, אף פעם לא קורס.
החברה מצליחה, אני מאוד מרוצה מהשירותים הספציפיים שאני משתמש בהם. לא יקר כמו במקומות אחרים עם הגדרות VPS ותוכניות מחירים ממש טובות.