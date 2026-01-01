Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

גיבויים שבועיים אוטומטיים בחינם
סורק תוכנות זדוניות
עוזר AI אישי
24.99  ₪ /חודש
בחרו תוכנית
החזר-כספי מובטח למשך 30-יום
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

66% הנחה
KVM 1
72.99  ₪
24.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
מתחדש ב-44.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
1 ליבת vCPU
GB 4 של RAM
50 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
4 TB רוחב פס
הפופולרי ביותר
63% הנחה
KVM 2
90.99  ₪
33.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
מתחדש ב-55.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
2 ליבות vCPU
GB 8 של RAM
100 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
8 TB רוחב פס
69% הנחה
KVM 4
159.99  ₪
48.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
מתחדש ב-107.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
4 ליבות vCPU
GB 16 של RAM
200 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
16 TB רוחב פס
65% הנחה
KVM 8
273.99  ₪
96.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
מתחדש ב-184.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
8 ליבות vCPU
GB 32 של RAM
400 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
32 TB רוחב פס
66% הנחה
KVM 1
72.99  ₪
24.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
מתחדש ב-44.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
1 ליבת vCPU
GB 4 של RAM
50 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
4 TB רוחב פס
הפופולרי ביותר
63% הנחה
KVM 2
90.99  ₪
33.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
מתחדש ב-55.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
2 ליבות vCPU
GB 8 של RAM
100 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
8 TB רוחב פס
69% הנחה
KVM 4
159.99  ₪
48.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
מתחדש ב-107.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
4 ליבות vCPU
GB 16 של RAM
200 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
16 TB רוחב פס
65% הנחה
KVM 8
273.99  ₪
96.99  ₪ /חודש
בחירת תוכנית
מתחדש ב-184.99 ₪/חודש ל-2 שנים. בטלו בכל עת.
8 ליבות vCPU
GB 32 של RAM
400 GB שטח אחסון בדיסק NVMe
32 TB רוחב פס

בכל תוכנית יש את כל מה שאתם צריכים ויותר

מעבדי AMD EPYC
אחסון NVMe SSD
מרכזי נתונים ברחבי העולם
גיבויים שבועיים בחינם
ניהול חומת אש
מהירות רשת של 1 Gbps
ממשק API ציבורי
טרמינל ווב AI
דומיין חינם לשנה אחת
מעבדי AMD EPYC
אחסון NVMe SSD
מרכזי נתונים ברחבי העולם
גיבויים שבועיים בחינם
ניהול חומת אש
מהירות רשת של 1 Gbps
ממשק API ציבורי
טרמינל ווב AI
דומיין חינם לשנה אחת

כל התכניות משולמות מראש. המחיר החודשי מחושב על פי סך כל מחיר התכנית חלקי מספר החודשים בתכנית שלכם.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
בואו נתחיל
Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

מיקום שרת מומלץ:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

אני מרוצה בצורה מדהימה מאחסון ה-VPS של Hostinger! זמן הפעולה שלהם הוא באופן עקבי ברמה הגבוהה ביותר, ככה שהאתר שלי פועל בצורה חלקה. בכל פעם שהייתי צריך עזרה, צוות התמיכה הטכנית שלהם היה מהיר, בקיא, ובאמת מועיל.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

הכל חלק ונהדר עם Hostinger, צ'אט בוט מבוסס בינה מלאכותית + צ'אט אנושי, אם בינה מלאכותית לא יכולה לפתור את השאלה שלך. אה, וה-VPS שלהם פשוט אש, בלי עליות ומורדות. תודה לצוות הפיתוח ולכל מי שהיה מעורב. המשיכו כך 🚀

Noel
Noel

סוף סוף חברת אחסון VPS שעושה את זה כמו שצריך! מחיר טוב. פורטל מעולה שמכבד את הזמן של המשתמשים שלו. גיבויים חלקים. תמיכה טובה. אמין. מרגיש יציב כסלע.

Omkar
Omkar

פניתי לתמיכה של Hostinger לאחר שאיבדתי גישה לשרת ה-n8n שלי שאירחתי בעצמי, והתרשמתי מאוד. קודי ומוחמד מצוות התמיכה היו סבלניים ויסודיים להפליא.

Sylvain
Sylvain

תודה רבה לקרלה על העזרה בשדרוג N8N בשרת ה-VPS של Hostinger שלי. מקצועית ובעלת ידע, תודה שוב קרלה.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS הוא פשוט יוצא מן הכלל. הוא פשוט תמיד עובד. הוא תמיד מהיר ויציב. אף פעם לא תקוע, אף פעם לא קורס.

Martin K
Martin K

החברה מצליחה, אני מאוד מרוצה מהשירותים הספציפיים שאני משתמש בהם. לא יקר כמו במקומות אחרים עם הגדרות VPS ותוכניות מחירים ממש טובות.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
בואו נתחיל
Codex Cli Hosting

החזר כספי מובטח תוך 30 יום

נסו ללא סיכון עם אחריות להחזר כספי במשך 30-יום. ראו את מדיניות ההחזרים שלנו לפרטים.

התחילו היום
Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

הפרטיות שלכם חשובה לנו

אתר זה משתמש בעוגיות אשר נחוצות לתפקודו התקין של האתר וכדי לקבל מידע אודות שימושכם בו, כמו גם למטרות שיווקיות. ע"י מתן אישורכם, אתם מסכימים לאחסון עוגיות במכשירכם עבור פרסום ממוקד, התאמה-אישית, וניתוח נתונים כמתואר במדיניות העוגיות שלנו.