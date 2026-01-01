DumbDo is a refreshingly simple, self-hosted to-do list application that rejects the complexity of modern task management platforms. Created by DumbWare.io, a project dedicated to building practical, no-nonsense software, DumbDo stores your tasks in a straightforward JSON file without requiring databases, authentication servers, or cloud synchronization services. With automatic dark and light mode switching, mobile-responsive design, and Progressive Web App support, DumbDo provides everything you need for task tracking while consuming minimal resources. The optional PIN protection (4-10 digits) adds security when needed, making it suitable for both personal and shared server environments.

Common Use Cases

Individual developers and freelancers use DumbDo as a personal task tracker that lives alongside their development tools on their VPS, keeping todos close to their work environment without switching contexts to cloud services. Small teams and households deploy DumbDo as a shared task list accessible from any device on their network, coordinating chores, shopping lists, and project tasks with PIN protection for privacy. System administrators leverage DumbDo for tracking server maintenance tasks, deployment checklists, and infrastructure todos directly on the servers they manage. Students and researchers use it as a lightweight note-taking and task organization tool that they control completely, with easy JSON file backups for academic work continuity.

Key Features

File-based JSON storage with no database dependencies for ultimate simplicity

Clean, minimalist interface with automatic dark and light mode detection

Fully responsive mobile design for task management on any device

Optional PIN protection with 4-10 digit codes for secure access

Progressive Web App (PWA) support for offline access and device installation

Lightweight and fast with minimal resource consumption

Single-file data storage makes backups and migrations trivial

No external dependencies or cloud services required

Open-source with transparent, readable codebase

Customizable site title for personalization or multi-instance deployments

Why deploy DumbDo on Hostinger VPS

Deploying DumbDo on a Hostinger VPS gives you complete ownership of your task data without relying on third-party services that might discontinue, change pricing, or access your information. With its minimal resource footprint, DumbDo runs efficiently alongside other applications without impacting performance, making Hostinger VPS perfect for consolidating your self-hosted tools. The file-based architecture means no database maintenance, no complex backups—just a single JSON file you can easily copy, version control, or sync manually. Hostinger VPS provides the reliability and uptime needed for a tool you'll access daily, with the flexibility to customize, extend, or integrate DumbDo into your existing workflows without limitations imposed by SaaS platforms.