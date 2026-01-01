Drizzle Gateway is an enhanced, self-hosted version of Drizzle Studio that provides developers with a powerful, feature-rich database management interface. Built on top of the popular Drizzle ORM ecosystem, it offers a comprehensive suite of tools for database administration, query building, and schema management, making it an essential tool for modern application development.

Common Use Cases

Development teams use Drizzle Gateway to collaboratively manage database schemas, write and test queries, and handle migrations across different environments. Database administrators leverage it for monitoring database performance, managing user permissions, and performing routine maintenance tasks. Full-stack developers utilize it to visualize database relationships, generate type-safe queries, and debug data issues during development. DevOps engineers deploy it as a centralized database management solution for multiple projects and environments.

Key Features

Advanced visual query builder with type safety

Real-time schema visualization and editing

Multi-database connection management

Migration generation and management

SQL query execution with result visualization

Database performance monitoring

Built-in authentication with master password

Export and import capabilities

Schema diffing and synchronization

Persistent storage for configurations

Why deploy Drizzle Gateway on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Drizzle Gateway on Hostinger VPS provides you with a dedicated, always-available database management platform accessible from anywhere. The VPS ensures consistent performance for database operations without impacting your local development environment. With persistent storage, all your database connections, queries, and configurations are safely stored and accessible across team members. The master password protection ensures only authorized users can access your database management interface. This self-hosted deployment gives you complete control over your database tools while avoiding the limitations and costs of cloud-based alternatives.