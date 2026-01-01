Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Δωρεάν αυτόματα εβδομαδιαία αντίγραφα ασφαλείας
Ανιχνευτής κακόβουλου λογισμικού
Βοηθός AI
5,49  € /μήνα
Εγγύηση επιστροφής χρημάτων 30 ημερών
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69% έκπτωση
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /μήνα
Ανανεώνεται με 11,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
1 πυρήνας vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
4 TB εύρος ζώνης
Δημοφιλέστερο
64% έκπτωση
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /μήνα
Ανανεώνεται με 14,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
2 πυρήνες vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
8 TB εύρος ζώνης
69% έκπτωση
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /μήνα
Ανανεώνεται με 27,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
4 πυρήνες vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
16 TB εύρος ζώνης
66% έκπτωση
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /μήνα
Ανανεώνεται με 49,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
8 πυρήνες vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
32 TB εύρος ζώνης
69% έκπτωση
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /μήνα
Ανανεώνεται με 11,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
1 πυρήνας vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
4 TB εύρος ζώνης
Δημοφιλέστερο
64% έκπτωση
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /μήνα
Ανανεώνεται με 14,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
2 πυρήνες vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
8 TB εύρος ζώνης
69% έκπτωση
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /μήνα
Ανανεώνεται με 27,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
4 πυρήνες vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
16 TB εύρος ζώνης
66% έκπτωση
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /μήνα
Ανανεώνεται με 49,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
8 πυρήνες vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
32 TB εύρος ζώνης

Κάθε πακέτο έχει όλα όσα χρειάζεστε και πολλά άλλα

Επεξεργαστές AMD EPYC
Αποθηκευτικός χώρος NVMe SSD
Κέντρα δεδομένων παγκοσμίως
Δωρεάν εβδομαδιαία αντίγραφα ασφαλείας
Διαχείριση τείχους προστασίας
Ταχύτητα δικτύου 1 Gbps
Δημόσιο API
Βοηθός AI με την υποστήριξη του MCP
Δωρεάν domain για 1 έτος
Επεξεργαστές AMD EPYC
Αποθηκευτικός χώρος NVMe SSD
Κέντρα δεδομένων παγκοσμίως
Δωρεάν εβδομαδιαία αντίγραφα ασφαλείας
Διαχείριση τείχους προστασίας
Ταχύτητα δικτύου 1 Gbps
Δημόσιο API
Βοηθός AI με την υποστήριξη του MCP
Δωρεάν domain για 1 έτος

Όλα τα πακέτα πληρώνονται εκ των προτέρων. Η μηνιαία χρέωση αντικατοπτρίζει τη συνολική τιμή του πακέτου διαιρούμενη με τον αριθμό των μηνών του πακέτου σας.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Προτεινόμενη τοποθεσία server:

Ελεγχος...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Είμαι απίστευτα ευχαριστημένος με το VPS hosting της Hostinger! Ο χρόνος διαθεσιμότητας που παρέχουν είναι κορυφαίος, διατηρώντας την ιστοσελίδα μου σε ομαλή λειτουργία. Όποτε χρειάστηκα βοήθεια, η ομάδα τεχνικής υποστήριξής τους ήταν γρήγορη, έμπειρη και πραγματικά εξυπηρετική.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Όλα είναι ομαλά και τέλεια με το Hostinger, το chat bot με AI + ανθρώπινη συνομιλία, αν το AI δεν μπορεί να λύσει την ερώτησή σας. Α, και οι υπηρεσίες VPS είναι φοβερές, χωρίς σκαμπανεβάσματα. Ευχαριστώ την ομάδα dev και όλους τους υπόλοιπους. Συνεχίστε έτσι 🚀

Noel
Noel

Επιτέλους μια εταιρεία VPS hosting που το κάνει σωστά! Καλή τιμή. Εξαιρετικό portal που σέβεται τον χρόνο των χρηστών της. Εύκολα αντίγραφα ασφαλείας. Καλή υποστήριξη. Αξιόπιστη. Απλά άψογη.

Omkar
Omkar

Επικοινώνησα με την υποστήριξη της Hostinger αφού έχασα την πρόσβαση στην self-hosted υπηρεσία n8n μου και δεν θα μπορούσα να είμαι πιο εντυπωσιασμένος. Ο Kodee και ο Mohammad από την ομάδα υποστήριξης ήταν πολύ υπομονετικοί και σχολαστικοί.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Πολλές ευχαριστίες στην Carla που με βοήθησε με την αναβάθμιση N8N στο Hostinger VPS μου. Επαγγελματίας και έμπειρη, σε ευχαριστώ και πάλι Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Το Hostinger VPS είναι εξαιρετικό. Λειτουργεί πάντα. Είναι πάντα γρήγορο και σταθερό. Δεν κολλάει ποτέ, δεν κολλάει ποτέ.

Martin K
Martin K

Η εταιρεία τα πάει καλά, είμαι πολύ ευχαριστημένος με τις συγκεκριμένες υπηρεσίες που χρησιμοποιώ μέσω αυτών. Δεν είναι τόσο ακριβό όσο σε ορισμένα μέρη με πραγματικά εξαιρετικές εγκαταστάσεις VPS και προγράμματα τιμών.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

Εγγύηση επιστροφής χρημάτων εντός 30 ημερών

Δοκιμάστε το χωρίς κίνδυνο με την εγγύηση επιστροφής χρημάτων 30 ημερών. Δείτε την πολιτική επιστροφής χρημάτων για λεπτομέρειες.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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