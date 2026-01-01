Up to 70% off

Deepseek Harness

Deploy Deepseek Harness in one click

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI assistant
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
deepseek harness

Pick your perfect Deepseek Harness plan

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Smarter workflows for deeper analysis

Deepseek Harness is an open-source framework where every capability is a plugin. Models, tools, skills, and even other coding agents can be swapped and recomposed, giving you full control over how your AI agents are built and run without touching the core.

Running Deepseek Harness on a VPS lets you keep full control over resources while adapting capacity to project needs. This setup supports consistent performance for multiple analyses and makes it easier to manage workloads securely over time.
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Deepseek Harness

Everything you need for your Deepseek Harness

Give your Deepseek Harness agents dedicated resources to run heavier workloads with the performance and control you need.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Deepseek Harness

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Deepseek Harness

Full control with a way out

Configure your Deepseek Harness with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Deepseek Harness

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Deepseek Harness

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Deepseek Harness

Full control with a way out

Configure your Deepseek Harness with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Deepseek Harness

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Local deployment. Global reach

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Deepseek Harness you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Deepseek Harness

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Start today
Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
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HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Deepseek Harness VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Deepseek Harness services.
DeepSeek Harness is an open‑source agent harness that provides a plugin‑based runtime for AI agents, especially for coding and automation workflows. On a VPS, you can run its web or terminal UI, connect LLM providers such as DeepSeek, and orchestrate plugins for tasks like code editing, project refactoring, data processing, and other agent-driven workflows.
Running DeepSeek Harness on a VPS keeps your agent environment always on, so long‑running tasks and background workflows can continue even when your laptop is offline. A VPS also centralizes your configuration, plugins, and workspaces in one reachable location, which is useful if you want to access the harness from multiple devices or collaborate with teammates over secure connections.
With a VPS you typically have root or sudo access, so you control the full DeepSeek Harness stack: Node.js versions, environment variables, firewall rules, process managers, and storage layout. You can manage plugins from Git sources, wire up custom tools and model endpoints, and script system-level automation around the harness with shell, cron, Docker, or other orchestration tools that match your workflow.
A VPS is well‑suited for DeepSeek Harness because you can choose CPU, memory, and disk profiles that match your agent workloads and scale them up as usage grows. You can keep the harness process supervised with tools like systemd or Docker, use snapshots and backups for recovery, and place the server in regions close to your model endpoints to minimize latency for API calls.
This setup is ideal for developers, data practitioners, and small teams who want a persistent, shared AI harness for coding and automation projects. It also fits power users who frequently work from multiple machines, need reproducible environments for experiments, or want to host a customizable agent workspace that can evolve with plugins and new workflows over time.

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