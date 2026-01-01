Weekly newsletter templates
Use weekly newsletter templates to send regular updates, share key news, and stay connected with your audience.
From idea to newsletter in minutes
Find a template you like
Browse the newsletter templates and pick one that matches your goal.
Copy the prompt
Use the prompt behind that template to recreate the style in Reach.
Create a Reach account
Sign up to get started. The free plan includes 20 welcome credits to test newsletter generation.
Generate your newsletter
Paste the prompt into Reach, add your brand details, and generate an on-brand newsletter.
Customize and send
Edit the layout and copy, then send your newsletter when you're ready.
Weekly newsletter templates FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about Reach weekly newsletter templates.
What is a weekly newsletter best used for?
Weekly newsletters are useful for sharing short-term updates, progress, and priorities so readers know what’s happening week to week.
How do I choose what to include in a weekly newsletter?
Focus on what changed recently, what’s coming up next, and anything readers should act on in the next few days.
How long should a weekly newsletter be?
Weekly newsletters work best when they’re short and focused. Too much content makes them easy to skip.
What helps readers follow weekly updates over time?
Using the same layout each week helps readers quickly find the sections they care about.
Grow with email marketing
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