Email marketing newsletter templates
Create email marketing newsletters to promote offers, announce updates, and engage your subscribers.
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Find a template you like
Browse the newsletter templates and pick one that matches your goal.
Copy the prompt
Use the prompt behind that template to recreate the style in Reach.
Create a Reach account
Sign up to get started. The free plan includes 20 welcome credits to test newsletter generation.
Generate your newsletter
Paste the prompt into Reach, add your brand details, and generate an on-brand newsletter.
Customize and send
Edit the layout and copy, then send your newsletter when you're ready.
Email marketing newsletter templates FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about Reach email marketing newsletter templates.
What’s the difference between an email marketing newsletter and a regular update email?
Email marketing newsletters are designed to support campaigns and drive actions, while regular update emails focus more on sharing information.
How do I choose a goal for an email marketing newsletter?
Each newsletter should focus on one main goal, such as promoting an offer, announcing an update, or driving traffic to a page.
What makes an email marketing newsletter effective?
Clear messaging, a focused call to action, and content that align with the reader’s interests help improve engagement.
How can I keep subscribers from ignoring my newsletters?
Send newsletters only when you have something useful to share and keep the content relevant to your audience.
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Launch your newsletter in minutes with Reach's 1‑year free trial and start sending AI‑powered email campaigns today.