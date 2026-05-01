Hostinger Horizons vs Base44

Exploring Base44 alternatives? Compare Hostinger Horizons and Base44 at a glance to find the best AI-powered web application builder for your needs.
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Head-to-head comparison

Compare prices and features at a glance.
Hostinger Horizons
Base44

Free trial

Yes
Yes

24/7 live customer support

Yes
No

Free AI assistant

Yes
No

Multiple language support

Yes, 8+ languages
Yes

Ecommerce integration

Yes
No

Business email integration

Yes
Yes

Integrated backend database

Yes
Yes

Testing/preview environment

Yes
No

Visual editing

Yes
Yes

Built-in SEO and AI engine (GEO) optimizations

Yes
Yes

Review score on Trustpilot

4.7 / 5.0
2.2 / 5.0

Price starts from

Starts at CA$ 9.79/month
Starts at US$ 20/month
Start for free

*Date of comparison: May 1, 2026.

Create any type of website

From business sites and portfolios to blogs and landing pages – Horizons builds it instantly.

See features
Create any type of website

Describe your idea or pick a template

Just tell the AI your idea and see it come to life — or pick a template to get started faster.

Make edits easily

Ask the AI to edit anything — from text and design to functionality. Fine-tune texts and images yourself in the content editor.

Go live with 1 click

Launch your website with one click under a custom domain — whenever you’re ready.

Check out all of our pricing options

30-day money-back guarantee*

Cancel anytime

30% off
Explorer
CA$ 13.99
CA$ 9.79 /mo
30 AI credits/mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for CA$ 117.48 (regular price CA$ 167.88). Renews at CA$ 9.79/mo.
No free domain
1 free mailbox per website for 1 year

Explorer benefits:

Create 1 website
Add user accounts, logins, data storage
Project version history
SEO-optimized projects
Get found by AI tools
Prompt with text
Basic support
MOST POPULAR
30% off
Starter
CA$ 27.89
CA$ 19.59 /mo
70 AI credits/mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for CA$ 235.08 (regular price CA$ 334.68). Renews at CA$ 19.59/mo.
Free domain for 1 year
2 free mailboxes per website for 1 year

Everything in Explorer, plus:

Create up to 25 websites
Priority 24/7 customer support
Sell subscriptions
Add chatbots & other AI features
Sell physical & digital products
Track project visitors with analytics
Prompt with images and voice
Free chat mode for help & guidance
Edit text & images without prompting AI
Top up AI credits anytime
Collaborate on projects
29% off
Hobbyist
CA$ 78.19
CA$ 55.79 /mo
200 AI credits/mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for CA$ 669.48 (regular price CA$ 938.28). Renews at CA$ 55.79/mo.
Free domain for 1 year
5 free mailboxes per website for 1 year

Everything in Starter, plus:

Create up to 50 websites
Code editor
Duplicate projects to use as templates
20% off
Hustler
CA$ 139.49
CA$ 111.59 /mo
400 AI credits/mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for CA$ 1,339.08 (regular price CA$ 1,673.88). Renews at CA$ 111.59/mo.
Free domain for 1 year
5 free mailboxes per website for 1 year

Everything in Hobbyist, plus:

Get early access to new features
30% off
Explorer
CA$ 13.99
CA$ 9.79 /mo
30 AI credits/mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for CA$ 117.48 (regular price CA$ 167.88). Renews at CA$ 9.79/mo.
No free domain
1 free mailbox per website for 1 year

Explorer benefits:

Create 1 website
Add user accounts, logins, data storage
Project version history
SEO-optimized projects
Get found by AI tools
Prompt with text
Basic support
MOST POPULAR
30% off
Starter
CA$ 27.89
CA$ 19.59 /mo
70 AI credits/mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for CA$ 235.08 (regular price CA$ 334.68). Renews at CA$ 19.59/mo.
Free domain for 1 year
2 free mailboxes per website for 1 year

Everything in Explorer, plus:

Create up to 25 websites
Priority 24/7 customer support
Sell subscriptions
Add chatbots & other AI features
Sell physical & digital products
Track project visitors with analytics
Prompt with images and voice
Free chat mode for help & guidance
Edit text & images without prompting AI
Top up AI credits anytime
Collaborate on projects
29% off
Hobbyist
CA$ 78.19
CA$ 55.79 /mo
200 AI credits/mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for CA$ 669.48 (regular price CA$ 938.28). Renews at CA$ 55.79/mo.
Free domain for 1 year
5 free mailboxes per website for 1 year

Everything in Starter, plus:

Create up to 50 websites
Code editor
Duplicate projects to use as templates
20% off
Hustler
CA$ 139.49
CA$ 111.59 /mo
400 AI credits/mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for CA$ 1,339.08 (regular price CA$ 1,673.88). Renews at CA$ 111.59/mo.
Free domain for 1 year
5 free mailboxes per website for 1 year

Everything in Hobbyist, plus:

Get early access to new features
*Our 30-day money-back guarantee applies to accounts with fewer than 30 credits used.

What you can build with Horizons

Start for free. No credit card required.

Pre-made templates

All templates
Home decor store

Home decor store

Workouts generator

Workouts generator

Creative agency site

Creative agency site

Logo maker

Logo maker

Interior studio site

Interior studio site

Restaurant site

Restaurant site

Loved by users, recommended by industry leaders

We’re proud to support creators and businesses worldwide. Here’s what some of them had to say.
mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to turn your idea into reality?

Start for free

No credit card required.

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