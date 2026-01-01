Seafile is a high-performance, open-source file synchronization and sharing platform used by millions worldwide. Its unique block-level sync technology provides fast, bandwidth-efficient file transfers across devices, making it ideal for teams managing large file libraries. Unlike generic cloud storage, Seafile was designed from the ground up for reliable syncing of massive file collections.

With client-side encryption, file versioning, granular folder permissions, and native sync clients for every platform, Seafile delivers enterprise-grade file management without subscription fees or per-user pricing. Self-hosting keeps all your data on your own server. This template includes MariaDB for metadata storage, Memcached for performance caching, and Traefik HTTPS routing for secure access.