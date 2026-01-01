Reiverr is an open-source front-end that combines media discovery, requesting, and playback into a single TV-friendly interface. Instead of jumping between Jellyfin, TMDB, Sonarr, and Radarr, users browse trending titles, get personalized recommendations, request missing content, and stream what is already in their library â€” all from one app optimized for remotes and 10-foot UIs.

Self-hosting Reiverr on your own VPS keeps every connected API key, watch history, and request log under your control. The plugin-based architecture lets you add new streaming sources without modifying the core, and the same backend can power both the web app and a native build on Samsung Tizen smart TVs.