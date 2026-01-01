Radarr is a comprehensive automated movie collection manager for Usenet and BitTorrent users. It monitors RSS feeds for new releases matching your quality profiles, triggers downloads through clients like qBittorrent or SABnzbd, and renames and organizes your library automatically. Custom format support lets you target specific encodings â€” 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, REMUX â€” and Radarr will upgrade existing files when better releases appear.

Running Radarr on a VPS keeps it active around the clock with consistent bandwidth, ensuring you never miss a release window. It integrates directly with Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby to refresh your media server library the moment a new file lands, and pairs naturally with Sonarr, Lidarr, and Prowlarr for a complete automated media ecosystem.