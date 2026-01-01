Rackula is an open-source visual rack designer that helps system administrators, homelabbers, and AV technicians plan server rack layouts through a drag-and-drop interface. It supports standard 1Uâ€“48U rack sizes, comes with a library of real device imagery synced from NetBox, and lets you export finished diagrams as PNG, PDF, or SVG for documentation.

Self-hosting Rackula on a VPS keeps every rack diagram, custom device, and team layout under your control instead of inside a vendor SaaS. The persistent deployment shares layouts across browsers and devices through a backend API, supports URL and QR-code sharing for quick handoffs to remote technicians, and protects mutating operations behind built-in authentication.