Quasarr is a lightweight Python service that pretends to be both a Newznab indexer and a SABnzbd download client, then dispatches every grab to JDownloader 2 through its My JDownloader cloud API. The result is a seamless bridge that lets Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, Prowlarr, and Magazarr search and download from one-click hosters without ever touching real Usenet or BitTorrent.

Self-hosting Quasarr on a VPS keeps the bridge online around the clock, alongside JDownloader, and includes a built-in CAPTCHA decryption flow for protected links. Active GitHub sponsors can plug in SponsorsHelper to solve CAPTCHAs automatically.