pygeoapi is an open-source Python implementation of the OGC API standards (Features, Coverages, Tiles, Records, Processes, EDR) that turns geospatial datasets into a discoverable, browsable RESTful API. It bundles a built-in HTML browser so non-developers can navigate collections, inspect items on a map, and download GeoJSON without writing a single request.

Self-hosting pygeoapi on your own VPS puts you in full control of which datasets are exposed, where they live, and who can query them. Connect PostgreSQL/PostGIS, GeoPackage, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, or remote WFS/WMS sources, and publish them under your own domain with HTTPS handled by the bundled Traefik proxy.