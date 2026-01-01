Deploy pygeoapi in one click installation.
Python server implementing the OGC API suite of standards for publishing geospatial data over HTTP.
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What you can build with pygeoapi
pygeoapi is an open-source Python implementation of the OGC API standards (Features, Coverages, Tiles, Records, Processes, EDR) that turns geospatial datasets into a discoverable, browsable RESTful API. It bundles a built-in HTML browser so non-developers can navigate collections, inspect items on a map, and download GeoJSON without writing a single request.
Self-hosting pygeoapi on your own VPS puts you in full control of which datasets are exposed, where they live, and who can query them. Connect PostgreSQL/PostGIS, GeoPackage, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, or remote WFS/WMS sources, and publish them under your own domain with HTTPS handled by the bundled Traefik proxy.
Key features of pygeoapi
OGC API standards
Implements OGC API Features, Coverages, Tiles, Records, Processes, and Environmental Data Retrieval against a single configuration file.
Built-in HTML browser
Every collection, item, and process is browsable from the web UI with an interactive Leaflet map and pretty-printed JSON.
Many data backends
Serve PostgreSQL/PostGIS, GeoPackage, SpatiaLite, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, CSV, GeoJSON, and remote WFS sources through unified providers.
OpenAPI documentation
An OpenAPI 3.0 description and Swagger/Redoc UI are generated automatically from the configuration so clients can integrate quickly.
Geospatial processing
Expose Python functions as OGC API Processes to run on-demand transformations, analytics, and ETL jobs against your published data.
STAC and metadata catalogs
Publish STAC-compliant catalogs of imagery and records so partners can search and crawl your geospatial holdings programmatically.
Why run pygeoapi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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