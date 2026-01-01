Deploy Pydio Cells in one click installation.
Self-hosted file sharing and document collaboration platform with team workspaces, public links, and a modern web UI.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pydio Cells
Pydio Cells is a self-hosted content collaboration platform â€” the modern successor to PydioShare. It combines secure file sharing, team workspaces, public link generation, in-browser document preview, and granular access control behind a fast Go-based backend and a polished web interface that competes head-to-head with commercial offerings like Box, Dropbox Business, and SharePoint.
Self-hosting Pydio Cells on a VPS keeps your sensitive documents, team workspaces, and external share links entirely under your control, with no per-user fees, no storage caps, and no third-party platform that can change terms or pricing at any moment.
Key features of Pydio Cells
Team workspaces and roles
Create per-team workspaces with fine-grained role-based access control, so the right people see the right folders without manual permission juggling.
Public share links
Generate shareable download or upload links with optional passwords, expiry dates, and download limits â€” perfect for sending files to external clients.
In-browser file preview
Preview PDFs, images, videos, audio, and Office documents directly in the browser without downloading first or installing native viewers.
WebDAV and S3 access
Connect from desktop sync clients, mobile apps, and S3-compatible tools so the same content lives across every workflow.
Activity feeds and search
Per-workspace activity streams plus full-text search across documents help teams stay on top of what changed and find content fast.
Why run Pydio Cells on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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