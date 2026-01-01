Deploy Prowlarr in one click installation.
Centralized indexer manager for the arr stack â€” configure 500+ Torrent and Usenet indexers once and sync them automatically to all your media apps.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Prowlarr
Prowlarr is the indexer hub for the arr media automation ecosystem. Instead of configuring each tracker and Usenet provider separately in Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, and Readarr, you add them once in Prowlarr and it synchronizes the configuration to every connected app automatically. With support for over 500 indexers, built-in health monitoring, and Flaresolverr integration for Cloudflare-protected sites, Prowlarr eliminates the repetitive maintenance that comes with a multi-app media stack.
Running Prowlarr on a VPS ensures 24/7 indexer health checks and instant sync across all your media apps, with enterprise network speeds for fast search results and persistent storage protecting your private tracker credentials and custom indexer definitions.
Key features of Prowlarr
Centralized Indexer Management
Add any Torrent tracker or Usenet indexer once in Prowlarr and it automatically pushes the configuration to every connected arr app â€” no duplicate setup required.
500+ Indexers Supported
Pre-configured definitions cover hundreds of public and private trackers and Usenet providers, with Cardigann YAML support for adding custom sources.
Health Monitoring
Prowlarr continuously tests indexers and flags failures with detailed status reports, so you catch broken trackers before they silently stop delivering results.
Flaresolverr Integration
Built-in support for Flaresolverr lets Prowlarr bypass Cloudflare bot protection on indexers that would otherwise be inaccessible to automated tools.
Search & Statistics
Run manual searches across all indexers simultaneously and review per-indexer query counts, grab rates, and performance history from a single dashboard.
Why run Prowlarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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