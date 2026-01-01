Prometheus collects time-series metrics from your infrastructure and applications via a pull-based HTTP model, stores them in an efficient local TSDB, and exposes PromQL â€” a powerful query language for slicing, aggregating, and alerting on any metric. Graduated from the CNCF alongside Kubernetes, it is the monitoring foundation chosen by DevOps teams at companies like GitLab, DigitalOcean, and Uber.

Running Prometheus on your own VPS gives you unlimited metrics ingestion at a fixed cost, full control over scrape intervals and retention periods, and native integration with Grafana, Alertmanager, and hundreds of community exporters â€” without per-metric cloud charges or data sampling restrictions.