Deploy ProjectSend in one click installation.
Professional client-focused file sharing platform with per-client accounts, download tracking, and granular access controls for agencies and businesses.
Choose a VPS plan for ProjectSend
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ProjectSend
ProjectSend is an open-source file delivery platform built for businesses that need to share files with specific clients rather than the public. Each client gets their own login and sees only the files assigned to them, while administrators track every download, set expiration dates on sensitive materials, and receive notifications when recipients access new uploads â€” creating an accountable, branded alternative to generic cloud storage links.
Hosting ProjectSend on your VPS keeps confidential client files â€” contracts, financial documents, design assets â€” on infrastructure you fully control, with no per-user fees, no storage caps, and the ability to customize branding to match your business identity.
Key features of ProjectSend
Per-Client Accounts
Every client gets a dedicated login and sees only files assigned to them, keeping each relationship private and organized without shared public links.
Download Tracking
Detailed activity logs show exactly who downloaded which file and when, providing proof of delivery for compliance and reducing "did you receive it?" emails.
Expiration Dates
Set automatic expiry on sensitive documents so access is revoked after a defined period, reducing exposure without manual cleanup.
Email Notifications
Clients receive automatic emails when new files are available, eliminating the need to notify them separately after each upload.
Custom Branding
Customizable themes and logos present a professional, white-labelled file portal that reflects your agency or business identity rather than a generic service.
Why run ProjectSend on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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