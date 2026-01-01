Profilarr connects your self-hosted Radarr and Sonarr instances to community-maintained databases of quality profiles and custom formats, applying tested configurations automatically instead of requiring manual entry. It replaces hours of per-instance tuning with a single sync operation, keeping every arr app in your stack aligned with the latest community standards.

Self-hosting Profilarr alongside your media stack means profile updates happen on your schedule, with full visibility into what changed and why â€” no reliance on external services to push configuration to your local apps.