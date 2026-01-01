Deploy Profilarr in one click installation.
Automation tool that syncs quality profiles and custom formats from community databases to your Radarr and Sonarr instances.
Choose a VPS plan for Profilarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Profilarr
Profilarr connects your self-hosted Radarr and Sonarr instances to community-maintained databases of quality profiles and custom formats, applying tested configurations automatically instead of requiring manual entry. It replaces hours of per-instance tuning with a single sync operation, keeping every arr app in your stack aligned with the latest community standards.
Self-hosting Profilarr alongside your media stack means profile updates happen on your schedule, with full visibility into what changed and why â€” no reliance on external services to push configuration to your local apps.
Key features of Profilarr
Profile sync automation
Pulls quality profiles from remote community databases and applies them to Radarr and Sonarr without manual copy-paste across instances.
Custom format management
Syncs custom format definitions and scores so every instance in your stack uses the same tested configuration.
Multi-instance support
Manages multiple Radarr and Sonarr instances from a single interface, keeping all of them consistent without duplicating effort.
Web UI included
Browser-based interface for managing connections, triggering syncs, and reviewing applied changes â€” no SSH or CLI required.
Persistent configuration
All instance credentials and sync state are stored on a named Docker volume, surviving container restarts and image upgrades.
Why run Profilarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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