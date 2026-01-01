Deploy Pingvin Share in one click installation.
Self-hosted WeTransfer alternative for sharing files of any size via secure, time-limited links with password protection and no third-party storage.
Choose a VPS plan for Pingvin Share
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
What you can build with Pingvin Share
Pingvin Share is a modern, self-hosted file sharing platform that gives you a privacy-respecting alternative to WeTransfer, Dropbox Transfer, and Firefox Send. Share files of any size through secure, time-limited links with configurable expiration dates, visitor limits, and password protection â€” all without uploading to third-party servers.
Self-hosting on your VPS means no file size caps imposed by subscription tiers, no risk of content being scanned or deleted, and full compliance with data residency requirements. Reverse share links let others upload directly to you, and OIDC and LDAP integration supports enterprise authentication workflows out of the box.
Key features of Pingvin Share
No File Size Limits
Share files of any size constrained only by your VPS disk space, with no per-file or per-month transfer caps.
Secure Time-Limited Links
Set expiration dates and visitor limits on every share so links automatically stop working after your chosen conditions are met.
Password Protection
Protect sensitive shares with a password so only intended recipients can access downloaded files.
Reverse Shares
Generate upload links that let others send files directly to you without requiring an account or exposing your storage.
Enterprise Authentication
OIDC and LDAP integration allows organizations to use existing identity providers for centralized access management.
Why run Pingvin Share on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Recommended server location:
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Launch locally. Grow globally
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
30-day money-back guarantee
Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
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